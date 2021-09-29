Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

NYSE:REZI opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,406 shares of company stock valued at $538,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Resideo Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.