Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 376.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKE opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $313.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.78.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

