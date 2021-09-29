Korea Investment CORP Sells 31,500 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J stock opened at $136.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.20 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

