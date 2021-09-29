Brokerages Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) PT at GBX 242.80

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 242.80 ($3.17).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on M&G from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 234 ($3.06) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HSBC downgraded M&G to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded M&G to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other M&G news, insider John W. Foley acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £112,000 ($146,328.72). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 50,142 shares of company stock worth $11,230,030.

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 203.40 ($2.66) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 214.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 221.78. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.29%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

