Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,800 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $444.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $500.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $478.02 and its 200 day moving average is $437.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

