Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases 2,464 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $438,113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,971,000 after acquiring an additional 268,176 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 12.5% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123,782 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 8.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,463,000 after purchasing an additional 44,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $166.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.06. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $170.01.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.