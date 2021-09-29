Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 125,302 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 33.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,302 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on BB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other news, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $84,745.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $72,910.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,180 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.