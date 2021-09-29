The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 131,529 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 964,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 131,529 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $93,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 180,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,450 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $118.18 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The stock has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.45 and a 200-day moving average of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

