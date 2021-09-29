The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,932 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.20% of Kimberly-Clark worth $88,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $155.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

