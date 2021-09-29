Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,235 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $83,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

NYSE DG opened at $215.20 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

