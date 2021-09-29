The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 62,508 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,364,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 62,508 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.19% of Kinder Morgan worth $79,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 61,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 44,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.