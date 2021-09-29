Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 327 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 194.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after buying an additional 225,784 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,825,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,648,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,450,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 83.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,070 shares during the period.

Shares of ITA opened at $105.09 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.59.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

