13,898 Shares in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Everi by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Everi by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Everi by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Everi news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $649,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,772 shares of company stock worth $7,028,821. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVRI. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

EVRI opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

