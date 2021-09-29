Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,988 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 25.0% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,211,000 after purchasing an additional 980,587 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 152.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,313,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,664 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSK opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.60. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. On average, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 94.55%.

In related news, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSK. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

