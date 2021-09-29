Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 2,243 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

