Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,165 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.83.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.