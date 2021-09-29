iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.72% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,806,000 after acquiring an additional 140,111 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,593 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 217.9% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 613,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 420,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 442,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $45.12.

