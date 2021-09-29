BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 229.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $113.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

