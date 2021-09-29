Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.50.

