Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,229 Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMND. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lemonade by 2,053.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of LMND stock opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $188.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.06.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.