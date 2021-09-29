Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $254,000 in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 1,682.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 71,924 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nkarta by 1,796.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Nkarta by 12.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nkarta by 4.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Nkarta during the first quarter worth $5,562,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $10,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $206,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,640 shares of company stock worth $711,726 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. Nkarta, Inc. has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $79.16. The company has a market cap of $901.98 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

