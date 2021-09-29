Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 311.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468,444 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.46% of Bally’s worth $33,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bally’s by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,530,000 after purchasing an additional 169,575 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bally’s by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,571,000 after purchasing an additional 767,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bally’s by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BALY opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.12.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BALY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

