Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 358,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,685 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $31,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hess by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Hess by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of -145.66 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

