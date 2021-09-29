FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Holdings Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

