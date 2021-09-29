Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s share price was down 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.99 and last traded at $30.11. Approximately 18,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 333,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -156.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.88 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $78,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,037,514 shares of company stock worth $78,800,283. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

