Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.81

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 6976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,129,839.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 81.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,056,000 after purchasing an additional 236,685 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.