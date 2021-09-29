Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) were down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $20.96. Approximately 43,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,149,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.84.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Matterport Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

