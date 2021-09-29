Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.37

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.37 and last traded at $63.37, with a volume of 472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on RM shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $645.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $227,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,866. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

