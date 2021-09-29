Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.73

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 855453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$232.60 million and a P/E ratio of -13.27.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$65,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,241,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,806,975. Over the last three months, insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $231,250.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

