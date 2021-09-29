Lawrence B. Skatoff Sells 2,000 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

