Lawrence B. Skatoff Sells 2,000 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.
