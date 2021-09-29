ironSource (NYSE:IS) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) traded down 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.57. 31,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,571,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $187,956,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $80,066,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $63,525,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $61,950,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $58,054,000.

About ironSource (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

