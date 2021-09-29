Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $385,000 in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Progyny by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Progyny by 26.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,295.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $513,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,111,201 shares of company stock worth $65,622,512. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of PGNY opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

