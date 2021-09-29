Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires Shares of 4,478 Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

