Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 740 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

