Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,427 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $111.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $117.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $836,810. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

