Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 1,030 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.62 and a 200-day moving average of $120.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

