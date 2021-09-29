Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in The Allstate by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 613.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 157,680 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. dropped their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

NYSE:ALL opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.26. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

