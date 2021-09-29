Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 521.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AA opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

