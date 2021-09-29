Brokerages Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) PT at C$52.63

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.63.

TSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$46.50 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$42.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$19.89 and a 52 week high of C$49.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$102.47.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$86.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.78 million. Analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

