Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Bio-Techne worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total transaction of $3,503,797.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,769 shares of company stock worth $25,271,505 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $488.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $495.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.54. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 140.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $242.90 and a 52 week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

