Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to announce ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $15.33 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

