Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 917.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.84. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $55.35.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

