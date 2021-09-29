Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 300 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $68,699,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after buying an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 202.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,304,000 after buying an additional 131,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total value of $864,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,803.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total value of $182,058.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,686.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,880 shares of company stock valued at $82,218,335 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $346.58 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.35 and a twelve month high of $384.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

