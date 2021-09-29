Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Shares of DRE opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

