Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 2,400 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 167.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.63.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $112.94 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

