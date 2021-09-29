Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $89.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Ball’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.35.

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

