Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 443,252 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,405,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 443,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.86% of CNX Resources worth $114,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CNX Resources by 1,647.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $252,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNX. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

CNX opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

