Zacks: Brokerages Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BR. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $8,363,236.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,473 shares of company stock valued at $17,841,693 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $166.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $177.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.14 and its 200-day moving average is $163.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

