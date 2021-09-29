Zach Rasmuson Sells 9,442 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $213,011.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NAPA opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $24.55.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $11,604,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $8,390,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $2,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.