Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 12,639 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,639 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $227,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 120,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $166.08 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $94.33 and a one year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $496.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

